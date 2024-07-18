STRONG Group-Pilipinas cruised to a 112-90 win over Future Sports USA to stay on track for a title mission in the 43rd William Jones Cup on Thursday in Taipei.

The Philippine bets launched a searing second-half barrage, including a 33-16 runaway in the third quarter to score yet another blowout win in an unrivaled run so far.

Strong Group climbed to 5-0 entering its last three assignments in the nine-team single-round robin tournament that will have the No. 1 team as the champion right away.

Six players hit twin digits led by Chris McCullough with a near triple-double of 24 points, 18 rebounds and seven assists in 31 minutes of play.

Mr. McCullough, who also bannered the squad in their first four games, added two steals and three blocks for a complete line as another reinforcement Tajuan Agee added 19 points.

Incoming PBA rookie RJ Abarrientos, who was picked third by Ginebra, chipped in 17 points while Jordan Heading (11), Ange Kouame (10) and Allen Liwag (10) also played instrumental.

Strong Group yielded to the hot-shooting Americans in the first half, 56-60, before slamming the door with a defensive stand in the second half by allowing only 30 points. In contrast, the wards of coach Charles Tiu shattered the floodgates with 56 points en route to a 22-point win.

Strong Group is out to deliver the country’s seventh title since last winning it in 2019 courtesy of Mighty Sports and it’s been on track so far with big wins also against UAE, 104-79, BSBL Guardians of Australia, 91-69, and Malaysia, 89-54.

The team’s closest victory came against Ukraine, 82-74, via comeback fashion after trailing by five points in the last three minutes.

Strong Group wants no let-up against Japan U22 Friday before wrapping up its campaign against host teams Chinese Taipei White and Blue.

Moss Hammer (18), Ryan Elliot (15), Demetrius Thomas (14), Malik Deshaun (13) and Scott Kavaughn (11) led Future Sports USA, which slid to 1-5. — John Bryan Ulanday