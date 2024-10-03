Games on Friday

(Filoil EcoOil Arena)

12 nn. – AU vs CSB

2:30 p.m. – JRU vs EAC

ON THE OUTSIDE, College of St. Benilde (CSB) looked like the victor with an NCAA Season 100 best 6-1 record.

On the inside, the Blazers carry the feelings of a vanquished.

“I’m looking for an explanation, an excuse for us on why this happened,” said CSB coach Charles Tiu, whose wards clash with unpredictable Arellano University on Friday at the Filoil EcoOil Arena at 12 noon.

Mr. Tiu remained livid after the Blazers nearly blew a 26-point lead before surviving the San Sebastian College-Recoletos Stags in a 96-94 overtime squeaker Tuesday that betrayed people’s expectation on them as a legitimate title contender.

“It’s one of the worst games I’ve been a part of this kind of team. We’re a Final Four team at the very least. I think for us to play like this, it’s like high school, or grade school the way we play,” said Mr. Tiu.

“We really have to do a better job,” he added.

Mr. Tiu said he will not be surprised if they lose to AU playing the same way they did the last time out.

“To me, they easily should be contending in the Final Four,” said Mr. Tiu referring to AU, which owns a 2-6 mark but most of its losses were nail-biting cliffhangers. “If we play like this, Arellano will beat us easily.”

Like AU, Emilio Aguinaldo College (3-4) and Jose Rizal University (2-5) will try to bolster their Final Four bids as they collide at 2:30 p.m. — Joey Villar