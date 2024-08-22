EJ OBIENA showed his dedication to capture that elusive medal he failed to win in the last two Olympic editions after finishing tied for third in the Athletissima Lausanne Wanda Diamond League in Switzerland Wednesday night.

Mr. Obiena cleared 5.82 meters in sharing third with Norwegian Sondre Guttormsen and Aussie Kurtis Marschall in the event that came just a few weeks after the Paris Games.

Swedish titan Armand Duplantis expectedly took the gold in 6.15m while American Sam Kendricks snatched the silver with a 5.92m, similar to what they did in the French capital where they finished first and second.

Mr. Obiena was doing all he can to achieve in the 2028 LA Games what he couldn’t accomplish in the last two editions in Tokyo in 2021 and in the French capital just recently.

In Tokyo, Mr. Obiena was 11th and came close to snatching a podium finish in Paris where eventually wound up fourth.

Now he’s working with all his might to finally hit it big in Los Angeles. — Joey Villar