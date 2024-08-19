THE PHILIPPINE Under-18 (U18) women’s softball team embarks on another World Cup campaign, with the squad departing for Dallas for the group stages starting Aug. 29.

Fil-Am Sky Ellazar, a member of the Blu Girls senior squad, will coach the U18 team with Sheirylou Valenzuela and Esmeraldo Tayag, former Blu Girls themselves, as assistants.

“Our Blu Girls are a talented group. This is a great opportunity for them to learn and gain experience and share the exceptional talent we have in Philippine softball,” Amateur Softball Association of the Philippines president Jean Henri Lhuillier said.

“I believe they will make a significant impact and continue to elevate the sport in our country,” he added.

Opening the campaign is a showdown with Australia on Aug. 29 in Group C, which also includes the United States, Canada, Ireland and Mexico.

The top two teams in the four-day meet will claim a spot in next year’s finals, with the venue yet to be determined. — Joey Villar