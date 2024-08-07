Home Editors' Picks Rianne Malixi advances to match play stage of US Women’s Amateur
Rianne Malixi advances to match play stage of US Women’s Amateur
RIANNE MALIXI advanced to the match play stage of the US Women’s Amateur despite slowing down with a three-over 74 in the second day of stroke play Tuesday at the oven-baked Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
The leader after the first 18 holes with a hot 67, Ms. Malixi mixed two birdies with two bogeys in the first nine holes of a backside start then tumbled with a bogey on No. 2 and a double bogey on No. 5 to settle for a 38-36 scorecard.
With her 36-hole aggregate of one-under 141, the Pinay ace fell short in her bid for low medal honors as she finished the elims in a share of fourth behind Colombian medalist Maria Jose Marin (138 after a 69) and Americans Melanie Green (139 after a 69) and Zoe Antoinette Campos (140 after a 68).
The 17-year-old Ms. Malixi, who is seeking a followup to her US Girls’ Junior Championship last month, will enter the Last-64 stage as the sixth seed.
Her opponent will be determined after Wednesday’s Playoff featuring a record 20 players disputing 10 spots to the knockout rounds. — Olmin Leyba