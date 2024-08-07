RIANNE MALIXI advanced to the match play stage of the US Women’s Amateur despite slowing down with a three-over 74 in the second day of stroke play Tuesday at the oven-baked Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The leader after the first 18 holes with a hot 67, Ms. Malixi mixed two birdies with two bogeys in the first nine holes of a backside start then tumbled with a bogey on No. 2 and a double bogey on No. 5 to settle for a 38-36 scorecard.

With her 36-hole aggregate of one-under 141, the Pinay ace fell short in her bid for low medal honors as she finished the elims in a share of fourth behind Colombian medalist Maria Jose Marin (138 after a 69) and Americans Melanie Green (139 after a 69) and Zoe Antoinette Campos (140 after a 68).

The 17-year-old Ms. Malixi, who is seeking a followup to her US Girls’ Junior Championship last month, will enter the Last-64 stage as the sixth seed.

Her opponent will be determined after Wednesday’s Playoff featuring a record 20 players disputing 10 spots to the knockout rounds. — Olmin Leyba