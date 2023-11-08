THE PHILIPPINE Azkals have assembled a mix of experienced players and promising youngsters for the next week’s joint FIFA World Cup-AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers.

Ace goalkeeper Neil Etheridge leads the 26 footballers tapped by coach Michael Weiss for the first two games of the home-and-away qualifiers. The Pinoy booters have the luxury of opening their campaign at the familiar grounds of Rizal Memorial Stadium against Vietnam (Nov. 16) and Indonesia (Nov. 21).

Other battle-scarred stalwarts joining Etheridge are Simone Rota, Carly de Murga, Daisuke Sato, Dennis Villanueva, OJ Porteria, Manny and Mike Ott, Kevin Ingreso, Patrick Reichelt, Bienve Maranon, Marwin Angeles, Kenshiro Daniels, Patrick Deyto, and Stephan Schrock.

Young guns Santiago Rublico, Christian Rontini, Simen Lyngbo, Pocholo Bugas, Oskari Kekkonen and Jefferson Tabinas also got their calls as did Jesse Curran, Mikel Baas, Audie Menzi, Kevin Ray Hansen and Jesus Melliza.

“It’s a good mixture of experienced mainstays for a long time and young well-developing talents brought on by the recent performances of Philippine clubs in AFC competitions,” said Mr. Weiss. “It gives us reason to be optimistic for our first World Cup qualifier matches against Vietnam and Indonesia.”

The Azkals are banking on the supporters to come to Rizal (Memorial Stadium) in droves and respond to the “Stand Your Ground: 10K Strong” campaign of the Philippine Football Federation as they pursue this ambitious World Cup dream.

“A very important factor is the enthusiasm and support of the 12th man,” said Mr. Weiss. “We hope the fans come in numbers to the stadium, and be part of history.” — Olmin Leyba