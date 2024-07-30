PARIS — Hidilyn Diaz is expected to be here during the Paris Games weightlifting competition, and her mere presence would surely be an added boost and inspiration to the Philippine bets.

“Her presence will definitely add much-needed inspiration to all our athletes competing in these Games especially that we have a very good start in this Olympics,” said Philippine Sports Commission Chairman Richard Bachmann.

“While she may not currently be participating in the Olympics as an athlete, her legacy is set to continue especially after inaugurating a weightlifting academy in the Philippines… on July 26, the very day she clinched the first gold of the nation… for the benefit of our grassroots athletes,” Mr. Bachmann added.

Ms. Diaz will forever be the Philippines’ golden girl with her breakthrough gold-medal feat in Tokyo in 2021, an inspiration not just for the weightlifters but for every Filipino athlete.

She missed a fifth Olympic appearance but is expected to grace the Paris Games as a member of the International Weightlifting Federation Athletes Commission.

She may be in the competition hall as John Febuar Ceniza competes in the men’s 61kgs on Aug. 7, Elreen Ando in women’s 59kgs on Aug. 8 and Vanessa Sarno in women’s 71kgs on Aug. 9.

With Ms. Diaz in the Athletes Commission are Maude Charron (Canada), Luisa Peters (Cook Islands), Marie Hanitra Roilya Ranaivosoa (Mauritius), Yasmin Zammit Stevens (Malta), Fares Ibrahim El-bakh (Qatar), David Liti (New Zealand), Forrester Osei (Ghana), Cyrille Tchachet II (United Kingdom), and Keydomar Giovanni Vallenilla Sanchez (Venezuela).

They are serving their term until the Electoral Congress that takes place in the Paris Games.

Ms. Diaz’ journey is one for the books, with the Filipina competing in four Olympics — 12th placer in 2008 in Beijing, DNF (did not finish) in London in 2012, silver winner in 2016 in Rio and finally the gold in 2021 in Tokyo. — Nelson Beltran