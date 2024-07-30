Highlanders Paalam, Bacyadan hoping to hit Paris Games heights

1 of 2

PARIS — Carlo Paalam starts another chase of Olympic glory while Hergie Bacyadan makes her debut in the world’s ultimate sporting competition Wednesday, carrying the pride of their folks back home.

In climbing the ring at the North Paris Arena, Mr. Paalam is to show his stuff as a warrior from the highlands of Talakag, Bukidnon while Ms. Bacyadan brings in the heart and soul of a Kalinga fighter.

Mr. Paalam, silver medal winner as a 52kg. competitor in Tokyo in 2021, slugs it out with Ireland’s Jude Gallagher in the afternoon session to kick off his Paris journey in the 57kg class.

In the Japanese capital, Mr. Paalam was also up against an Irish in his opening bout, and he was up to the task, scoring a 4-1 split decision over Brendan Irvine.

Meanwhile, Ms. Bacyadan is booked to battle in the evening, facing tall odds versus top seed Li Qian of China, bronze medalist in Rio in 2016 and silver winner in Tokyo.

Ms. Li is a bemedaled boxer but Ms. Bacyadan surely can’t be taken for granted as she’s not new to the art of fighting though in different disciplines — wushu and vovinam.

The Kalinga warrior had her previous shift from one sport to another, and she found success.

She hopes the same in her shift to boxing.

“Best gift if I fulfill my dream,” said Ms. Bacyadan, silver winner at the 2017 Wushu World Championships then winner of the ultimate prize in vovinam just last year.

Carlo Paalam and Hergie Bacyadan are both Filipino highlanders hoping to go high in these Games. — Nelson Beltran