PARIS, France — A good try.

For Hergie Bacyadan, boxing was just a try, and it was a good one with the wushu/vovinam/kickboxing artist making it all the way to the pinnacle of boxing competition with mere months of training.

But as she’s still very much committed to her other sports, Ms. Bacyadan is unsure whether she’s to pursue boxing and take another shot at the Olympics following her quick exit in the Paris Games.

She said she’s to consult with kickboxing chief and Philippine Olympic Committee Secretary General Wharton Chan.

Mr. Chan, for his part, is very much willing to let go of Ms. Bacyadan especially if it’s for the country’s Olympic dream.

Ms. Bacyadan isn’t closing the door on it.

Entered in the 75kg class, Ms. Bacyadan ran into the big, bemedaled Chinese in Li Quan and failed to make it past the opening round.

But she had no regrets.

She’s calm and flashing smiles in facing the media after her lone Paris bout. — Nelson Beltran