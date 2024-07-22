TEAM MANILA showed last year’s domination was no fluke as it topped the softball girls’ 18-under Pony World Series at the Municipal Park (Bicentennial) grounds in McAllen, Texas in the United States over the weekend.

The Filipinas blanked the Texas Futures belles, 3-0, in the championship round to crown themselves champions of the prestigious annual tournament for the second straight year.

While it wasn’t as immaculate as a year back when the country swept their way to the crown, it was still as impressive as it only conceded one match, which came in a stinging 2-0 defeat against the Texans in Pool Four of the group stages.

But fittingly though, Manila came back roaring from that defeat by beating Texas Futures in a gripping 1-0 result in the playoff round and the most important stage of all — the finals.

The Filipinas’ other victories came at the expense of La Mochis-Ahome twice, 7-2 and 11-3, Force Fastpitch, 6-1, Nogales-Nogalense, 6-2, and Glory Atkins Bejar, 10-9, in the pool stage, and RGV Pride, 4-2, in the playoff round leading up to the finale.

Interestingly, Team Manila’s amazing back-to-back title reign replicated what the country achieved before the pandemic when it reigned supreme two in a row in 2017 and 2018.

And don’t be surprised if Manila shoots for a three-peat next year. — Joey Villar