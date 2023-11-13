Games Tuesday

(Filoil EcoOil Arena)

1:30 p.m. — Letran vs AU

3:30 p.m. — JRU vs EAC

Jose Rizal University (JRU) will have its coach Louie Gonzales back as it clashes with Emilio Aguinaldo College (EAC) today (Nov. 14) in a game that could make or break both team’s Final Four bids in NCAA Season 99 at the Filoil EcoOil Arena.

Mr. Gonzales will be back after serving a one-game suspension but the Heavy Bombers mercifully won that game over the San Juan de Letran University Knights, 79-74, last Saturday that sent it to No. 4 with a 9-6 record.

Game time is at 3:30 p.m.

Agem Miranda should come in again as the focal point of JRU’s attack after dropping a 17-point performance last game.

But it wasn’t just JRU which is chasing a place in the Final Four as EAC has been in the hunt with an 8-7 slate that was capped by a 77-64 victory over Arellano University (AU) also on Saturday.

The Jerson Cabiltes-coached Generals should hope for another king-sized performance from King Gurtiza after doing practically everything last game with a spectacular stat line of 23 points, six rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block.

It was a timely performance for Mr. Gurtiza as he made up for the bad games of EAC’s Big Three — JP Maguliano, Nat Cosejo and Ralph Robin.

The troika came into that game averaging 42 points but surprisingly struggled and combined for just 22 points.

Good thing Mr. Gurtiza was there and royally saved the day.

Meanwhile, AU (2-12) and Letran (1-14) battle in a non-bearing contest at 1:30 p.m. — Joey Villar