RIANNE MALIXI fired a bogey-free four-under 67 in the second round of stroke play to storm to the match play stage of the 75th US Girls’ Junior Championship Tuesday in Tarzana, California.

Ms. Malixi, runner-up last year, racked up four birdies in her first seven holes at the back of the El Caballero Country Club en route to a 36-31 card that followed her opening 68.

With a seven-under 135 aggregate, the 17-year-old Pinay parbuster shared No. 2 with American Jasmine Koo (66) in stroke play behind Chinese Kinsley Ni, who won medalist honors at 131 after sizzling with a flawless 65.

Ms. Malixi took the second seeding in the KO stage and drew American No. 63 Annie Jin as opponent in the Round of 64.

Stevie Umali, the other Filipina in the prestigious competition, tied for joint 62nd at 147 after rebounding with a 69 and figured in an eight-player playoff for the last three spots to next round.

However, a bogey in the first playoff hole — the par-3 10th, shut the door on Ms. Umali. — Olmin Leyba