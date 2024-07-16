PHILIPPINE Olympic Committee (POC) President Abraham Tolentino oozes with confidence as he talks about Team Philippines’ golden quest in the Paris Olympics.

For Mr. Tolentino, the 22 gallant men and women — more confident and better equipped than the previous batch in Tokyo that produced a bountiful harvest of one gold, two silvers and one bronze — are very much capable of shining in the “City of Lights.”

“Definitely we will deliver. Definitely we will surpass (the output in) Tokyo,” Mr. Tolentino said at yesterday’s PSA Forum.

The feat in the pandemic-delayed Games in Japan led by the historic triumph of weightlifting titan Hidilyn Diaz was achieved despite less than ideal circumstances.

With things a lot better and the pandemic over, the POC, other sports bodies plus the private sector have made sure to build on the gains from this best-ever Olympic campaign.

For the first time, the Philippine Olympic team has enjoyed the benefit of holding a training camp in France a month before the conclave. Almost all of the 22 bets are spending the final phase of preparations in Metz, France.

“We’re all excited” said Mr. Tolentino. I would like to thank of course the PSC (Philippine Sports Commission) for the support in training camp and other private businesses and sports partners Cignal and MVP Sports Foundation.”

Mr. Tolentino gave special thanks to the Office of the President, which through chef the mission Cavite Gov. Jonvic Remulla, released additional allowances to the athletes and coaches for the pre-Olympics camp in Metz amounting to €100 per day.

“It’s a big help for all the athletes and coaches and officials there in Metz,” he said.

With the Games just 10 days away, the POC chief reported that everything’s A-OK at the Team Philippines camp.

Hidilyn Diaz missed a spot in Paris but the other medalists from Tokyo, silver winners Nesthy Petecio and Carlo Paalam and bronze earner Eumir Marcial, are back to lead the charge alongside gymnastics world champion Carlos Yulo and world No. 2 pole vaulter EJ Obiena. — Olmin Leyba