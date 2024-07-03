GRANDMASTER (GM) Joey Antonio will be the player to watch when the 2nd Gov. Henry S. Oaminal Open Chess Tournament unfolds Tuesday and Wednesday at the Aya Hotel and Residences in Clarin, Misamis Occidental.

The former many-time national champion and World Chess Olympiad veteran is using this nine-round tournament as part of his preparation for the FIDE World Senior Chess Championships slated Nov. 16 to 29 in Porto Santo Island, Portugal.

“I’m looking forward to this tournament and hopefully get good results,” said the 62-year-old Mr. Antonio.

It’s easier said than done though as he will battle a loaded field that included GM Darwin Laylo, IMs Joel Pimentel, the defending champion, Daniel Quizon, Michael Concio Jr, Rolando Nolte, Ronald Bancod, Angelo Abundo Young, Chito Garma, Eric Labog Jr., and Ronald Dableo, and FIDE Masters Rosendo Bandal, Alekhine Nouri, Victor Lluch and Vince Alaan.

In the World Seniors, Mr. Antonio is eyeing to improve on his runner-up finish in the 2017 edition in Italy behind Peruvian GM Julio Granda Zuniga in the 50-years-old and above division.

Hall of Famer and Asia’s First Grandmaster GM Eugene Torre is expected to grace the opener along with Gov. Henry S. Oaminal, Mayor Henry Oaminal, Jr. and Rep. Sancho Fernando Oaminal in this event staking a prize pool of P355,000 including P50,000 to the winner. — Joey Villar