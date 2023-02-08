Games Today

(Filoil EcoOil Center)

4 p.m. — Creamline vs Cignal

6 p.m. — Petro Gazz vs Choco Mucho

SIBLING rivals Creamline and Choco Mucho would like to head into their highly anticipated Valentines Day showdown at the Smart Araneta Coliseum with their guns ablaze.

It would be made more memorable though if they could play for something bigger than pride — the solo lead.

This, the Cool Smashers and the Flying Titans would like to achieve as they battle the Cignal HD Spikers and Petro Gazz Angels, respectively, today in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) All-Filipino Conference at the Filoil EcoOil Center.

Creamline, the defending champion, routed old rival Petro Gazz, 25-18, 25-20, 25-22, while Choco Mucho was as lethal and merciless in turning back Akari, 25-15, 25-20, 25-20, in the league’s season-opener last Saturday at the Big Dome.

Both the Jonathan Ng-owned franchises showed balanced attacks and rock-solid defenses in overpowering their respective foes.

For Creamline, it was Michele Gumabao, Ced Domingo, Tots Carlos and Jeanette Panaga who took turns with 13, 13, 11 and 10 points, respectively, while Choco Mucho drew strength from Maddie Madayag, Kat Tolentino, skipper Bea de Leon and Isa Molde, who had 11, 11, 11 and 10 hits, respectively.

Choco Mucho’s triumph, however, proved more special for new coach Dante Alinsunurin and Ms. Madayag, who played her first full game since injuring her knee two years ago in Bacarra, Ilocos Norte.

“I’m happy that we win on my first game for Choco Mucho in PVL,” said Mr. Alinsunurin, who made his way into the pros after steering the national men’s team to a historic silver in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games in Manila.

“I’m so thankful to the coaching staff for giving me confidence,” said Ms. Madayag, who was adjudged Player of the Game.

Creamline and Choco Mucho share the lead with F2 Logistics, which edged PLDT, 25-22, 25-21, 14-25, 20-25, 16-14, and Chery Tiggo, a 27-25, 25-19, 25-22 winner over Cignal Tuesday at the PhilSports Arena.

But if they keep their winning ways, expect the Cool Smashers and the Flying Titans to generate more buzz and possibly break, if not match, the league-record of 19,000-plus the two set when they last faced each other in November a year ago at the MOA Arena. — Joey Villar