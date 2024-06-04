Game today

(Smart Araneta Coliseum)

7:30 p.m. — San Miguel Beer vs Meralco (Finals Game 1)

OF ALL the participants in the PBA Season 48 Philippine Cup finals, Meralco veteran Cliff Hodge carries probably the strongest drive to bring home the bacon.

A Meralco lifer, Mr. Hodge has been to all four heartbreakers that the Bolts have gone through in the championship stage since 2016.

And with a more seasoned crew and stronger-than-ever self confidence, Mr. Hodge and Co. look to change their fortune against no less than the defending champion San Miguel Beermen (SMB).

“You always want a chance to try and achieve a championship. It’s been 13 years since I’ve been with Meralco and every time you don’t win, it sucks. I hope this is different,” said Mr. Hodge, whose team lost to Barangay Ginebra in four attempts in the import-flavored Governors’ Cup.

“And it feels different. I trust my teammates, my coaching staff and we believe we can do it. So that’s a start — believing you could actually do it. And I hope this is finally our chance to get it,” he added.

The repeat-eyeing Beermen are well aware of what Meralco will bring to the table in the best-of-seven finale that kicks off tonight at 7:30 p.m. at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

And veterans that they are, they’re primed up for it.

“We know what kind of team they are (Bolts). They play hard and compete hard for 48 minutes a night. We’re in for a tough one. But we’re ready to compete,” said playmaker Chris Ross, who along with SMB Death 5 mates June Mar Fajardo and Marcio Lassiter are seeking to add an 11th jewel to their present collection.

“Hopefully at the end of the series, we’ll have 11 chips. We know what kind of work we need to do and I think we’re all willing to do it,” he added.

San Miguel, also the Commissioner’s Cup kingpin, has been the most dominant team of this All-Filipino, winning all but two of its 17 assignments so far, including a 4-0 semis sweep of Rain or Shine.

But one of the squads that stained SMB’s record was Meralco, which snapped the former’s 10-0 start with a 95-92 reversal in the elims. And the Bolts are further sharpened by a grueling seven-game series versus tough Barangay Ginebra in the Final Four while early finalist SMB spent nearly two weeks off the playing court.

“The guys deserve to be here (finals). Dumaan kami sa butas ng karayom,” said Meralco mentor Luigi Trillo, who together with the active consultant Nenad Vucenic and the rest of coaching staff have whipped the Bolts led by Chris Newsome, Chris Banchero, Hodge, Allein Maliksi, Raymond Almazan and Bong Quinto into championship contenders.

“Second place doesn’t mean anything at this point,” Trillo said.

The duel features the league’s premier offensive team, SMB with 107.4-point average, and most efficient defensive squad, Meralco with 86.95 markers conceded per game.

But don’t be lulled into thinking SMB can’t defend or Meralco can’t put the ball to the hoops.

“In the last finals (Commissioner’s Cup won by San Miguel), they (Beermen) shut down Magnolia as well. So they’re not just an offensive team, they’re also capable (of scoring in bunches),” stressed Trillo.

The Bolts showed they could hit big shots when it mattered, too, such as when they made clutch buckets in sealing a 78-69 Game 7 clincher over the Gin Kings last Friday in Batangas.

“For us, it’s both ends,” said Trillo. — Olmin Leyba