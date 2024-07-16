THE Philippines’ Rianne Malixi got her bid in the 75th US Girls’ Junior Championship off to a good start as she fired a three-under 68 for a share of sixth on Tuesday in Tarzana, California.

Ms. Malixi, who finished runner-up to American Kiara Romero last year, shot five birdies against two bogeys at the El Caballero Country Club en route to an opening 33-35 that put her three strokes off the pace.

The 17-year-old Pinay ace trails co-leaders Kylee Choi of the United States and Aphrodite Deng of Canada, who opened with 65s, third-running Chinese Kinsley Ni at 66 and Americans Natalie Yen, Athena Singh and Amelie Zalsman at 67s going to the second day of stroke play.

Ms, Malixi is tied with China’s Kaili Xiao, Hong Kong’s Sophie Han, Japan’s Yuka Nishina, and the US’ Kathryn Ha, Isabel Brozena and Shy Brown in the sixth to 13th positions.

The other Philippine bet in the field, Stevie Umali, submitted a 78 and must make a major turnaround in Round 2 to make it to the match play phase.

Ms. Malixi, who set the tone for her strong opening with four birdies in her first seven holes, and Ms. Umali, who is at joint 120th, are bidding to be the second Filipina to win the prestigious competition after Princess Superal’s milestone in 2014. — Olmin Leyba