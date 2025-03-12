Game on Friday

(Mall of Asia Arena)

7:30 p.m. – TNT vs Barangay Ginebra

(Finals, Game 1)

FOR A CONFERENCE that allowed imports of unlimited height, it’s two teams headlined by “undersized” reinforcements that remain standing in the chase for glory.

TNT’s Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (RHJ) and Barangay Ginebra’s Justin Brownlee (JB), who both officially measure under 6-foot-6, towered above taller counterparts to power their respective crews to the PBA Commissioner’s Cup finals.

This will be the two teams’ second straight title showdown of Season 49, and third overall in the last five conferences — a rivalry that fans in the basketball-crazy country should enjoy while it’s raging.

“We’re lucky at this time right now in the PBA to be able to witness these two special players go at each other,” said Ginebra coach Tim Cone. “I think when we look back 10 years from now, you know, we’re going to remember these times when the rivalry was big between Justin and RHJ.”

Between them, Mr. Hollis-Jefferson and Mr. Brownlee have won five Best Import awards and eight titles combined.

“It’s really I think just the idea of continuity of these guys being in the league and knowing the league, being able to fit well with their respective teams,” said Mr. Cone.

Mr. Hollis-Jefferson entered the PBA in the Season 47 Governors’ Cup, immediately making a huge impact and proving himself a winner in helping the Tropang Giga dethrone the Gin Kings in six games.

After an injury-hit, abbreviated stint in the Season 48 Commissioner’s Cup, a fit RHJ sparked the Tropang Giga to a repeat over Ginebra in the season-opening Governors’ Cup in November, 4-2.

“RHJ has brought a tremendous mentality to the TNT team. He shows up every game, every quarter, every possession and he just inspires his teammates. “You could see it on the floor all the time,” said Mr. Cone.

Mr. Brownlee has been doing Brownlee things since 2016, winning six titles with the country’s most popular ballclub, the last one in the Season 48 Commissioner’s Cup, pre-RHJ arrival.

“For Justin, it’s that comfort that we have with him, the confidence that we have in him, knowing he’s going to show up at big moments; him being a great teammate and being one of the guys, never asking for special treatment,” said Mr. Cone of his prized import and Gilas Pilipinas naturalized player.

The latest installment of the RHJ-JB championship rivalry tips off on Friday at the MOA Arena. — Olmin Leyba