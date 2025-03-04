Games on Wednesday

(Smart Araneta Coliseum)

5 p.m. – NorthPort vs Ginebra*

7:30 p.m. – Rain or Shine vs TNT**

* Ginebra leads series, 3-0

** TNT leads series, 2-1

THERE’S a mouthwatering incentive to be had if Barangay Ginebra would take care of business and bring out the broom against embattled NorthPort.

Finish off the Batang Pier in Game 4 of the PBA semifinal series on Wednesday and the Gin Kings would get a refreshing nine-day turnaround time before hitting the court again for the finals’ tip-off on March 14.

That extra period of breather would be most welcome for Ginebra stalwarts Justin Brownlee, Scottie Thompson and Japeth Aguilar and coach Tim Cone himself considering the physically and mentally draining work they’ve had since Gilas Pilipinas’ overseas sorties last month.

Mr. Cone and Company seek the clincher at 5 p.m. at the Smart Araneta Coliseum, mindful about staying on an even keel in spite of dominant victories in the first three games.

“We’ve been talking a lot about discipline, a lot about process and those are kind of our keywords right now in terms of getting ourselves ready for each game,” said Mr. Cone, whose charges have beaten the Batang Pier by an average of 20.66 points.

“This team has always been a good team about moving on. It can be hard to move on from wins because you kind of want to live in those wins but you’ve got to move on from them. It’s a cliche but you just got to take each game at a time and you do that through staying disciplined mentally and focusing on the process of what makes you successful and not looking to the end result.”

NorthPort, the top-seeded team in the eliminations, vowed to fight hard to stay alive.

“We all know Ginebra is a very experienced team. They have coach Tim Cone, they have five, six national team players, and they’ve been together for a long time,” said NorthPort gunner Arvin Tolentino.

“We beat them in the eliminations but they were able to adjust in the playoffs. Until now we’re still looking for an answer, a lot of things are not clicking. Good thing, we have one more chance on Wednesday.”

After missing out on a 3-0 lead last Sunday, reigning Governors’ Cup titlist TNT takes its second attempt to get on the hill against Rain or Shine (ROS) at 7:30 p.m.

While grappling with the absence of injured veteran Jayson Castro, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and the Tropang Giga fought full-strength ROS toe-to-toe but came short in the endgame.

The 103-98 breakthrough in Game 3, meanwhile, greatly boosted the confidence of the youth-laden Elasto Painters, who are ready to engage TNT in a marathon duel.

“The longer it takes, the better for us. We feel we have a better chance if it reaches a Game 7,” said ROS mentor Yeng Guiao. — Olmin Leyba