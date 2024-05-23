Games Today

(MOA Arena)

4:30 p.m. — Ginebra vs Meralco (Meralco leads series, 2-1)

7:30 p.m. — San Miguel vs Rain or Shine (SMB leads series, 3-0)

IF THE San Miguel Beermen (SMB) could have their way, it’s time to send Rain or Shine (ROS) to the gallows.

But knowing coach Yeng Guiao and his gritty crew, there’s no way the Elasto Painters are capitulating.

“At 0-3, all you can think about is trying to get one win and avoid a sweep,” Mr. Guiao said ahead of their life-or-death Game 4 assignment in the PBA Philippine Cup semifinals tonight at the Mall of Asia (MOA) Arena. “That’s the only thing you want to focus on at this point.”

The Beermen got on the cusp of a sweep of the best-of-seven series with a 117-107 road victory Wednesday in Dasmariñas City. “Nasasayangan lang kami rito with this opportunity. This could have been our best chance to win against San Miguel. We could’ve been back in the race,” rued Mr. Guiao.

History is on SMB’s side. Per PBA chief statistician Fidel Mangonon, 16 of the previous 17 teams with a 3-0 edge in a race-to-four went on to win, including eight via sweep.

To become the latest to achieve this, the Beermen must be at their sharpest and most aggressive.

“We really have to bring the energy and we really have to step on the gas, especially doon sa Game 4, because I’m sure Rain or Shine will come out smoking,” said San Miguel mentor Jorge Gallent. “We just have to match that and do what we’ve been doing. Then I think we’re going to be okay.”

The protagonists enter the 7:30 p.m. match with the post-Game 3 rift between Mr. Guiao and SMB guard Terrence Romeo still fresh. Feeling disrespected, Mr. Guiao lashed out at Mr. Romeo after the latter fired a converted triple in the dying seconds.

“Basic respect,” said Guiao. “Wala naman tayong quotient sa semis, eh. Hindi naman bagong player si Terrence. Alam niya iyon.”

Meanwhile, Meralco seeks to make it three in a row against Ginebra at 4:30 p.m. and move a win away from the finals.

After dropping the opener, the Bolts got back at the Gin Kings, 103-91 and 87-80, to take the upperhand.

“We can’t have a letdown. We know that they’re capable but we’re capable too,” said Meralco tactician Luigi Trillo.

Ginebra’s Tim Cone blasted the squad’s “terrible” Game 3.

“We didn’t deserve it, they did. They outshot us, outplayed us, outcoached us very definitely. We got to change things up, we can’t play the same way.” — Olmin Leyba