Games Tuesday

(Filoil EcoOil Arena)

7:30 a. m. — LPU vs Letran (men)

10 a.m. — LPU vs Letran (women)

2 p. m. — SSC-R vs EAC (women)

5 p. m. — SSC-R vs EAC (men)

COLLEGE of St. Benilde’s (CSB)indomitable streak continues.

It extended via a swift, unforgiving 25-19, 25-23, 25-8 decimation of Mapua University on Sunday that kept CSB undefeated in the last four years in NCAA Season 99 women’s volleyball at the Filoil EcoOil Arena.

The win, the Lady Blazers’ seventh in as many games this season, booked them the first Final Four seat.

If they could end up beating University of Perpetual Help System Dalta (UPHSD) and Lyceum of the Philippines University (LPU) in their last two and sweeping the elimination round eventually, they would barge straight to the best-of-three finals for the third season in a row and in the process keeping them on course at third straight 11-game title sweep.

Most impressively, it was CSB’s 36th straight triumph that started in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

Wielyn Estoque delivered the mightiest of blows with 19 points, she spiked with 14 kills while Gayle Pascual contributed 12 hits.

The Lady Cardinals succumbed to 4-3.

Earlier, Arellano University (AU) slew University of Perpetual Help, 22-25, 25-23, 25-19, 25-12, to breathe life to its Final Four bid.

Pauline de Guzman led the way with 17 points while Laika Tudlasan and Fhaye Mangubat chipped in 16 and 14 hits, respectively, as the Lady Chiefs improved to 4-3, the same slate of the Lady Altas. — Joey Villar