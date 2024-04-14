Games Monday

(Filoil EcoOil Arena)

7:30 a.m. — LPU vs AU (men)

10 a.m. — LPU vs AU (women)

2 p.m. — Letran vs EAC (women)

4 p.m. — Letran vs EAC (men)

KNOWING he will lose four of his cogs to graduation this year, College of St. Benilde (CSB) coach Jerry Yee has intentionally shuffled his rotation to prepare his young guns when their time to take over arrives.

It has paid dividends as the Lady Blazers chalked up their third straight win at the expense of the Jose Rizal University (JRU) Lady Bombers, 25-13, 25-12, 25-20, on Sunday to repossess the solo lead in NCAA Season 99 women’s volleyball at the Filoil EcoOil Arena.

Michelle Gamit, Jade Gentapa, Gayle Pascual and Cloanne Mondonedo, the four CSB regulars playing their final season, all significantly contributed despite splitting minutes with their successors.

It equally produced solid performances from the younger guys including Wielyn Estoque, who had eight points, as well as Chenae Basarte, who will take over as top setter when Ms. Mondonedo’s sun sets.

The result also extended CSB’s unshakeable streak to 32, which included a pair of mighty 11-game championship sweeps and seven just moments before the season was cancelled four years ago due to the pandemic.

Mr. Yee, however, isn’t taking note of their magnificent win rampage.

“We try not to mind those, we don’t even count,” said Mr. Yee.

The Lady Bombers dropped to 1-2. — Joey Villar