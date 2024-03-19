Games on April 2

(Ynares Sports Arena, Pasig City)

4:30 p.m. — Keanzel Basketball vs CCI-Yengskivel

7:30 p.m. — EcoOil-DLSU vs CEU

REIGNING champion EcoOil-University of De La Salle and Marinerong Pilipino-San Beda University kept a share of the lead by rolling past separate counterparts for the second straight match in the 2024 PBA D-League Aspirants’ Cup Monday night at the Ynares Sports Center in Antipolo.

The Green Archers smothered Go Torakku-St. Clare College, 90-63, while the Red Lions drubbed Keanzel Basketball, 109-59, for similar 2-0 slates in the six-team field.

Both squads also scored lopsided debut wins with La Salle dominating CCI-Yengskivel, 110-68, and San Beda trouncing St. Clare, 92-59, in the opener last week.

All players racked up the scoring board led by NCAA Finals MVP James Payosing with 18 points in only 13 minutes of play.

Shocktroopers Richi Calimag (14), Bryan Sajonia (12) and Joe Celzo (12) came off the bench to account for the bulk of San Beda’s bench mob with 74 points compared to Keanzel’s 29.

Jonnel Policarpio sustained his fine play with 17 points and nine rebounds after flirting with a triple-double of 22 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists in the opener to show the way for De La Salle.

UAAP 3×3 MVP CJ Austria added 15 points while Mike Phillips collared 12 points and 16 rebounds plus three assists and two steals. Henry Agunanne contributed 12 more points.

“Despite the two wins, we still have to learn and we believe we can still be better, especially on execution. That’s one thing we have to work on,” said assistant coach Caloy Garcia. — John Bryan Ulanday

The Scores:

First Game

Marinerong Pilipino-San Beda 109 – Payosing 18, Calimag 14, Sajonia 12, Celzo 12, Songcuya 8, Estacio 8, Andrada 6, Lopez 6, Etulle 6, Gonzales 4, Puno 4, Tagle 3, Tagala 3, Royo 3, Jalbuena 2.

Keanzel Basketball 59 – Martinez 14, Panlilio 9, Ceniza 9, Alota 9, Gayosa 8, Villaflor 4, Camay 2, Calacalsada 2, Yambao 2, Romero 0, Alina 0, Wong 0, Villamor 0, Ibo 9, Advincula 0.

Quarterscores: 28-16, 62-39, 86-55, 109-59.

Second Game

EcoOil-La Salle 90 – Policarpio 17, Austria 15, Phillips 12, Agunanne 12, Cortez 9, Abadam 8, Rubico 4, Daja 4, Alian 4, Marasigan 3, David 2, Gaspay 0, Gollena 0.

Go Torakku-St. Clare 63 – Rojas 14, Sual 14, Ndong 9, Decano 9, Estacio 7, Galang 6, Yu 3, Lopez 1, Balacaoc 0, Dumancas 0, Cabauatan 0.

Quarterscores: 26-11, 47-29, 75-47, 90-63.