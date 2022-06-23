UNIVERSITY of Santo Tomas (UST) continued to be the bastion of overall collegiate excellence even under a compressed format after claiming the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) general championship once again amid the pandemic.

With the premier collegiate league staging only eight events for Season 84 in its return from a two-year hiatus, the Tigers still flaunted their pedigree by ruling four tournaments to capture their fifth straight UAAP general title.

Overall, it’s the 45th seniors division title for Santo Tomas as the winningest general champion in the UAAP. In the juniors play that was not held this year, the school also has 21 crowns marked by six consecutive titles.

Santo Tomas harvested 84 points built on championships in poomsae, men’s 3×3 basketball, men’s beach volleyball and men’s chess as UAAP settled for a shortened calendar from more than 30 titles up for grabs in the previous seasons.

The Tigers also finished at the podium in women’s 3×3 basketball (silver) while making the women’s volleyball Final Four.

National University finished at second with 81 points after gold medals in women’s chess, women’s 3×3 basketball and especially, women’s volleyball.

The Lady Bulldogs ruled the women’s volleyball in sweeping fashion, capping off a 16-0 season behind Rookie of the Year and Most Valuable Player Mhicaela Belen to end a 65-year title drought.

Season 84 host La Salle (76) completed the podium at third place with University of the Philippines rising to fourth place laced with a historic championship in men’s 5-on-5 basketball after 36 years.

Ateneo de Manila University (58), Adamson University (42), Far Eastern University (39), and University of the East (3) completed the rankings in order. — John Bryan Ulanday