Games Thursday

(PhilSports Arena)

4 p.m. — Creamline vs Galeries Tower

6 p.m. — Cignal vs Nxled

CREAMLINE and Cignal try to join solo leader Choco Mucho at the helm as they battle winless Galeries Tower and Nxled, respectively, today in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) All-Filipino Conference at the PhilSports Arena.

After hurdling their first two assignments, the Cool Smashers and the HD Spikers shoot for a third win in a row with the former tackling the Highrisers at 4 p.m. and the latter colliding with the Chameleons at 6 p.m.

Both Galeries Tower and Nxled dropped their first two outings.

Tots Carlos will be the player to watch out for after she dropped a career-high 31-point masterpiece in a 25-22, 21-25, 25-22, 25-19 triumph over the Akari Chargers last Feb. 29.

Bea de Leon and Denden Lazaro-Revilla are also expected to earn more minutes after debuting solidly in the last game.

Ms. De Leon chipped in five hits in two sets while Ms. Lazaro-Revilla had a team-best 11 receptions.

For Cignal mentor Shaq delos Santos, they would need to work harder to sustain their momentum.

For Ces Molina, Cignal’s main source of strength after coming through with a match-high 14-point effort in a 25-14, 25-16, 25-17 rout of Galeries Tower Saturday, she is hoping the whole team, including the second stringers, would continue to flourish. — Joey Villar