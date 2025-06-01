FILIPINO star pole-vaulter EJ Obiena has remained the best in the region for years now after topping the Asian Athletics Championships for the third straight staging in Sumi, South Korea on Saturday night.

But one realization loomed in the World No. 4’s mind — the competition is getting tougher and tougher.

It showed in Sumi where the Asian record-holder needed a jump-off to fend off dangerous Chinese foe Huang Bokai to rule the event that the former dominated in the previous two editions in Doha in 2019 and Bangkok in 2023.

The Hangzhou Asian Games king cleared 5.77 meters while Mr. Huang wasn’t able to and settled for the silver medal.

Thai Patsapong Amsam-ang copped the bronze in 5.67m.

Messrs. Obiena and Huang actually ended up tied for first with a 5.72m clearance each and had to go to the jump-off to settle who will bring home the gold in the 15-man field.

It turned out it was Mr. Obiena still.

“Three-peat Asian champion,” said Mr. Obiena on social media. — Joey Villar