GINEBRA boys Japeth Aguilar and Christian Standhardinger and the tandem of former Gilas Pilipinas teammates Marc Barroca and June Mar Fajardo will spearhead the two teams duking it out in next month’s PBA All Stars game in Bacolod City.

Mr. Aguilar, skipper of “Team Japeth,” picked his Gin Kings frontcourt partner Mr. Standhardinger as No. 1 selection during Monday night’s official draft at the TV5 Media Center. “Team Marc” counterpart Mr. Barroca of Magnolia drafted Mr. Fajardo of San Miguel Beer (SMB) as the second overall pick for the March 22 to 24 festivities.

Messrs. Aguilar and Standhardinger will be surrounded by familiar faces in Ginebra coach Tim Cone and fellow Gin Kings Scottie Thompson, Jamie Malonzo, Maverick Ahanmisi, and Stanley Pringle in “Team Japeth.”

Joining them are Paul Lee (Magnolia), Calvin Oftana (TNT), Chris Newsome (Meralco), Don Trollano (San Miguel), Marcio Lassiter (San Miguel), Arvin Tolentino (NorthPort), Tyler Tio (Phoenix), and Terrence Romeo (San Miguel).

Messrs. Barroca and Fajardo’s squad, which will be coached by SMB’s Jorge Gallent, will have Hotshots Jio Jalalon, Ian Sangalang, and Calvin Abueva, Jason Perkins (Phoenix), CJ Perez (San Miguel), Robert Bolick (NLEX), James Yap (Blackwater), Jayson Castro (TNT), Gabe Norwood (Rain or Shine), Cliff Hodge (Meralco), Juami Tiongson (Terrafirma), Nards Pinto (Ginebra), and rookie Ricci Rivero (Phoenix).

The composition of teams was picked from the pool the fans themselves voted into the annual activity.

Meanwhile, Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser, freshly acquired by TNT, and SMB’s Kyt Jimenez got the nod as top two picks in the Team Greats versus Team Stalwarts Game featuring rookies, sophomores and juniors.

Mr. Rosser will lead Team Greats to be coached by Ginebra assistant coach Patrick Partosa, while former Youtube sensation Jimenez will banner Team Stalwarts under Beermen deputy Peter Martin. — Olmin Leyba