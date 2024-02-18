Games Wednesday

(Filoil EcoOil Centre)

8 a.m.— JRU vs Mapua

10 a.m. — AU vs CSB

12 p.m. — San Beda vs UPHSD

2:30 p.m. — EAC vs SSC-R

4:30 p.m. — Letran vs LPU

THE LONG National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) title quest for the University of Perpetual Help (UPHSD) Junior Altas could end this season.

Eyeing nothing less than a breakthrough championship, UPHSD routed College of St. Benilde (CSB), 110-91, yesterday that kept them at the helm in NCAA Season 99 junior basketball at the Filoil EcoOil Centre.

Amiel Acido went on MVP mode and dropped a spectacular 33-point, 10-rebound, five assist and four-steal effort in powering the Junior Altas to their third victory in a row and in a strong position to contend for the title, which would be their first ever if they end up going all the way.

But UPHSD coach John Cleopas liked to take it slow. “I don’t want them to be complacent and not celebrate too much, we want them to stay hungry,” said Mr. Cleopas. “The truth is, we should keep on working hard and respect our opponents.”

Earlier, Colegio de San Juan de Letran downed San Sebastian College, 78-66, and Jose Rizal University (JRU) edged Lyceum of the Philippines University (LPU), 85-79.

Just a few days after falling to to the San Beda University Red Cubs, 88-72, the Squires vented their ire on the Staglets in claiming their second win in three starts, the same record the latter wound up with.

The Light Bombers, for their part, drew strength from their mammoth rebounding of Paul Enal and Martin Pineda, who combined for 22 of their team’s 52 caroms, and sweet shooting of Lee Marin, who uncorked 30 points, in seizing their first win in three starts.

It came a couple of days after Messrs. Pineda and Enal plucked 23 and 18 caroms, respectively, when JRU corralled a whopping 79 rebounds, the most by any team in recent years, in a 94-86 defeat to Arellano University. — Joey Villar

The scores:

First Game

JRU 85 — Marin 30, Pineda 12, Enal 11, Almario 9, Castillo 8, Guarino 5, Rivera 5, Pinzon 3, Satparam 2, To 0, Abequibel 0

LPU 79 — Matienzo 16, Melchor 16, Julio 12, Panerio 9, Mulligan 9, Sayaman 7, Timbol 6, Poli 3, Lingoste 1, Dag-um 0, Villa 0, Parinas 0

Quarterscores: 16-16; 40-35; 63-55; 85-79

Second Game

Letran 78 — Silorio 13, Gazzingan 13, Diamante 11, Manalili 11, Navarro 8, Baliling 6, Padilla 6, De Leon 5, Golez 4, Cruz 1, Dela Rama 0, Hugo 0, Reyes 0, Villanueva 0, Alforque 0

San Sebastian 66 — Danag 20, Porcadas 17, Herrera 8, Jimenez 5, Penaverde 5, Bonus 5, Marasigan 4, Jacob 2, Casan 0, Melano 0, Bautista 0, Apostol 0, Bamba 0

Quarterscores: 26-19; 42-34; 62-47; 78-66

Third Game

UPHSD 110 — Acido 33, Valencia 20, Gojo Cruz 12, Daep 10, Callangan 8, Asuncion 8, Ayon 4, Baldoria 4, Pagulayan 3, Borja 3, Bernaldez 3, Diaz 2, Panelo 0, Dela Cruz 0, Cristino 0

CSB 91 — Quines 23, Ison 17, Osis 12, Podador 9, Ortega 7, Sharma 7, Muyuela 3, Nonoy 3, Romero 3, Gomez 3, Tud 2, Abad 2, Natividad 0, Hachuela 0, Peralta 0

Quarterscores: 28-23; 62-49; 88-70; 110-91