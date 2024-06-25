THE PHILIPPINE Aquatics, Inc. (PAI) is asking World Athletics (WA) for an extra event for tankers Kayla Sanchez and Jarod Hatch, who will represent the country in next month’s Paris Olympics as universality places recipients.

“We nominated them to WA as our two swimmers under universality places. This was done June 24, the last day to submit nominations,” said PAI secretary-general Eric Buhain.

Mr. Buhain said the WA confirmation would come by early July but he stressed Ms. Sanchez and Mr. Hatch were good as in the Paris-bound national squad.

What is uncertain though is if the PAI’s request for an additional event would be granted.

“Confirmation will be for their entry in the Games and also if our request for their second event will be approved,” said the former Philippine Sports Commission and Games and Amusements Board chair.

Mr. Buhain added that universality places are only given one event each but a country or a swimmer can request another one.

In the case of Ms. Sanchez, she will compete in the women’s 100-meter freestyle, while Mr. Hatch is plunging into action in the men’s 100m butterfly.

In the appeal, the PAI is asking the 100m backstroke and the 100m freestyle as the second event of Ms. Sanchez and Mr. Hatch, respectively.

“We will know on or before July 3 if the second event is confirmed,” said Mr. Buhain. — Joey Villar