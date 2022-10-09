Home Editors' Picks CSB survives the San Beda scare, keeps its solo lead of Season...
CSB survives the San Beda scare, keeps its solo lead of Season 98
Games Tomorrow
(Filoil EcoOil Centre)
12 p.m. — SSC-R vs JRU
3 p.m. — AU vs LPU
COLLEGE of St. Benilde’s (CSB) Miguel Oczon routinely shoots a thousand triples just before the crack of dawn every day without fail for the big moment that he hopes will arrive.
It came yesterday.
The 21-year-old, six-foot gunslinger from Davao City buried a flurry of threes late as CSB weathered a James Kwekuteye-whipped San Beda storm and hacked out a 78-69 victory yesterday that kept its iron grip of the solo lead in NCAA Season 98 at the Filoil EcoOil Centre.
With their double-digit lead blown and trailing by two with less than five minutes to go, Mr. Oczon went on a three-point shooting spree and knocked down three of those including one with a defender on his face and their shot clock winding down that turned things around in their favor.
The sweet-shooting, high-scoring Mr. Kwekuteye utterly dominated Mr. Oczon and erupted for a game-best 28 points that included a rain of six triples.
But Mr. Oczon had the last laugh as he strung together those napalm-injected threes late while Mr. Kwekuteye was silenced.
When it was over, Mr. Oczon ended up with a team-high 19 points highlighted by what he does best—five booming treys—and CSB its seventh win in eight outings and a firmer grip of No. 1.
“I thank the Lord for making this win possible and Miggy Oczon also,” said CSB coach Charles Tiu. “I was teasing him up a bit because he couldn’t make a shot.
“But he’s the hardest worker in the team, wakes up 4 or 5 a.m. every morning just to shoot. It’s nice to see his hard work paying off,” he added.
The Lions slipped to 5-3.
Earlier, Lyceum of the Philippines University outlasted San Sebastian in overtime, 82-79, to zoom to No. 2 with a 6-2 card.
The Stags dropped to 2-5. — Joey Villar
The scores:
First Game
LPU 82 – Guadana 14, Bravo 14, Barba 11, Umali 9, Penafiel 9, Navarro 8, Valdez 7, Montano 5, Cunanan 3, Larupay 2, Aviles 0, Villegas 0
San Sebastian 79 – Escobido 12, Desoyo 12, Calahat 9, Felebrico 9, Villapando 7, Altamirano 7, Cosari 7, Sumoda 5, Una 3, Yambing 3, Concha 3, Shanoda 2, Are 0
Quarterscores: 27-29; 48-46; 61-64; 73-73 (OT); 82-79
Second Game
CSB 78 – Oczon 19, Gozum 16, Corteza 11, Nayve 10, Carlos 5, Cullar 4, Sangco 4, Lepalam 4, Pasturan 3, Marcos 2, Flores 0, Cajucom 0
San Beda 69– Kwekuteye 28, Cometa 10, Bahio 9, Ynot 8, Sanchez 5, Alfaro 3, Andrada 2, Cortez 2, Payosing 2, Jopia 0, Visser 0, Cuntapay 0
Quarterscores: 17-14; 37-31; 51-49; 78-69