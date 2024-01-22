AFTER three years in limbo, the Philippine Tennis Association (PHILTA) is back in the good graces of the International Tennis Federation (ITF) after the world-governing tennis body lifted the latter’s suspension.

“I am pleased to confirm that the ITF Board of Directors has decided to lift the suspension of the Philippine Tennis Association (PHILTA) in accordance with Article 5 of the ITF Constitution,” ITF President David Haggerty said in a letter dated Jan. 21 to Philippine Olympic Committee President Abraham Tolentino.

“Philta’s return to active ITF membership is a significant moment for tennis in the Philippines and the Asian region, and the ITF is highly motivated to support Philta in its efforts to develop, grow and promote the sport in the coming years,” he added.

The ITF suspended Philta three years ago. It was lifted just right after the Philta elected its new set of officers in December last year at the Century Park Hotel in Manila.

Eric Olivarez was elected from that poll and would return as president of the local body.

Also elected to other positions were Rolen Paulino (vice president), Gerardo Alcala (treasurer), Theodore Jose Matta (internal auditor) and board members Franzes Khu Camacho, Theodore Dy, Elmaerwin Sibucao, Gilbert Paylado, Dickerson Laruan, Fernando Silapan, Joile Mondragon, Jean Henri Lhuillier, Dyan Castillejo and April Toledo. — Joey Villar