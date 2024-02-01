CAPITAL1 Solar Energy will parade a mix of young and veteran players out to prove themselves worthy of a place in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) All-Filipino Conference unfolding Feb. 20 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Heather Guino-o, Jannine Navarro, Vira Mae Guillema, Jorelle Singh, Aiko Urdas, Arianne Layug, Lourdes Clemente and Janeca Lana were among the first to make it to make it to the team and should bring in their vast experience.

Also making the cut were Rovee Instrella, Renesa Melgar, Sydney Niegos, Shyra Umandal, Cathrina Dizon, Kath Villegas, May Macatuno, Jel Quizon, Rica Rivera, and Bingle Landicho.

Romero siblings Milka and Mandy — coming from a sports oriented family — are convinced their players will go out and play their best each game after being given their second chance.

“This will be a good opportunity for them to shine and be recognized so we are giving our all-out support to the team,” said Mandy, who heads the family-owned solar energy company. “My sister and I are hoping we can grow together in support of PHL sports, especially volleyball.”

“We are not in a hurry, we take it one step at time until we build a winning culture. That’s our goal,” Milka, for her part, said. — Joey Villar