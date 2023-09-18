Games On Saturday

(Filoil EcoOil Centre, San Juan)

11 a.m. — CSB vs CSJL

2 p.m. — EAC vs vs FEU

5 p.m. — UE vs NU

UNIVERSITY of Santo Tomas (UST) spoiled the debut of new San Juan de Letran University coach Oliver Almadro with a 25-21, 25-23, 25-14 win to stay unbeaten in the 2023 Shakey’s Super League (SSL) Collegiate Pre-Season Championship on Monday at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

The Golden Tigresses carved out two close sets before mauling the Lady Knights in the third to bag their second straight win in Pool C of the 16-team SSL.

Dazzling rookies Angeline Poyos once again anchored with 13 points on 11 attacks, an ace and a block as UST took care of business against Letran in only 81 minutes after a four-set win over the University of Perpetual Help System Dalta in the opener.

Xyza Gula added nine while setter Cassie Carballo displayed a different facet of her game with seven points on four aces. Regina Jurado and Kyla Cordora also cashed in seven apiece in the Golden Tigresses’ scattered attack.

UST the SSL National Invitationals bronze medalist, fortified its quarterfinal bid with a game left in the preliminary round.

The Golden Tigresses have the two-time NCAA champion College of St. Benilde (CSB), which is yet to debut, as their last assignment in Pool B of the SSL Season 2 in cooperation with the Commission on Higher Education and the Philippine Sports Commission.

UST opened its campaign with a 25-12, 21-25, 25-15, 25-21 win over Perpetual but found itself in an early trouble against the souped-up Letran under the tutelage of former Ateneo mentor Mr. Almadro with a 19-20 deficit.

But UST rediscovered their groove in time, unloading a 6-1 finishing kick punctuated by Ms. Gula’s ace to earn a 25-21 win.

UST imposed its will in the second, controlling the pace for a 22-18 lead before Letran nearly mounted a comeback to within 23-24 off a Marie Nitura’s long bomb from the backrow.

Ms. Gula came to the rescue once more, converting a soft touch off the block to push UST to a 2-0 lead that only snowballed to the third where it raced to a scorching 18-8 start for an 11-point win.

Ms. Nitura scored 12 points to pace the Lady Knights, who will spike for a bounce back win against CSB next Saturday. — John Bryan Ulanday