Games On Saturday

(Filoil EcoOil Center)

9 a.m. — NU vs ADMU (men)

11 a.m. — NU vs ADMU (women)

3 p.m. — UE vs DLSU (women)

5 p.m. — UE vs DLSU (men)

DEFENDING titlist National University (NU) moved on the cusp of securing a twice-to-beat edge, exacting sweet vengeance on University of Santo Tomas (UST) with a 25-16, 25-21, 17-25, 25-14 win in University Athletics Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 85 women’s volleyball tournament yesterday at the Filoil EcoOil Centre.

Alyssa Solomon and Mhicaela Belen connived with 17 and 16 points, respectively, as the Lady Bulldogs broke a tie with the Golden Tigresses and seized the solo second spot at 10-3.

Santo Tomas slid to third, tied with Adamson at 9-4. The rampaging NU, with its fifth straight win, owns its fate to clinch the No. 2 seed and the other win-once bonus after No. 1 La Salle (12-1) with a win against Ateneo on Saturday.

Ms. Belen added 12 receptions with Jen Nierva (10 digs and 16 receptions) and Lams Lamina (14 sets) setting the table in NU’s bounce-back win after a 23-25, 25-27, 25-17, 25-22, 11-15 loss in the first round.

Save for a third-set defeat, the Lady Bulldogs were on their elements all game long highlighted by a spirited comeback in the second set from a 12-16 deficit to finally return the favor on the Golden Tigresses.

It was Santo Tomas that snapped NU’s 20-game winning streak last time out that sparked a domino effect on the title holder’s stumble against De La Salle twice before regaining form in the homestretch with fifth straight wins.

Eya Laure (17) and Imee Hernandez (14) put up efforts for the Golden Tigresses, who will have to win against the University of the Philippines (1-11) and hope for NU’s loss to force a playoff for the No. 2 seed. — John Bryan Ulanday