WILL Filipino fans get to see the “Greek Freak” in action in the FIBA World Cup on local soil?

Greece top gun Giannis Antetokounmpo’s participation in the global hoopfest set Aug. 25 to Sept. 10 in Manila was put in question with the two-time NBA Most Valuable Player recovering from a recent arthroscopy on his left knee.

“Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo underwent a cleanup procedure on his knee two weeks ago and is uncertain for Greece’s FIBA World Cup play this summer,” The Athletic, citing sources, reported.

The Greeks are slated to play at the Mall of Asia Arena against the United States, Jordan and New Zealand in Group C.

Bucks coach Adrian Griffin confirmed Mr. Antetokounmpo’s “routine surgery” but stressed he expects their franchise player to be “ready to go in training camp” in September.

As do fans, who have been looking forward to watching Antetokounmpo strut his stuff in hoops-crazy Philippines.

The 28-year-old power forward represented Greece in the 2014 and 2019 editions of the worlds and serves as a key element in the team’s bid to improve on its 11th place standing last time.

Mr. Antetokounmpo last suited up for the Greeks in EuroBasket 2022, where he finished as the top scorer with his average of 29.3 points. — Olmin Leyba