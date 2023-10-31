Game Wednesday

(Perth Rectangular Stadium, Australia)

3:50 p.m. — Philippines vs Iran

THE FILIPINAS vowed to pick themselves up from a deflating 0-8 loss to powerhouse Australia Sunday and fight more furiously hereon to save their sagging Paris 2024 dreams.

The resilient Filipinas seek a quick bounceback victory today (Nov. 1) against Iran to keep themselves alive in the race for a ticket to the third round of the AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifying Tournament.

“Tough loss. But the hungry futboleras will come back in game 3,” a defiant co-skipper Hali Long said as the second-running Philippines transitions to the all-important Group A wind up against the No. 3 Iranians at 3:50 p.m. at the Perth Rectangular Stadium in Australia.

With the Matildas (six points and +10 goal difference) expected to beat Chinese Taipei (one point), top the group and qualify outright to the next round along with the winners of Groups B and C, the Pinay booters can now only aspire for the lone berth reserved for the “best runner-up” in Round 2.

No thanks to the eight-goal defeat, the Pinay booters sat at third among the second-ranked teams with three points on 1-0-1 win-draw-loss card and -5 goal difference. Group B’s North Korea (four points on one win and one draw) held the driver’s seat followed by Group C’s Vietnam (three points on 1-0-1 and +1 GD).

The Filipinas need to beat Iran big then pray it would be enough to eventually overtake North Korea and Vietnam after their last group games against Thailand and Japan, respectively.

The three group winners and the No. 1 among the second placers will advance to a pair of home-and-away matches in Round 3. The two victors will then move forward to Paris. — Olmin Leyba