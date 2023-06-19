Chicano bags silver medal while Trupa snatches gold in Malaysian Dualthon

1 of 2

SOUTHEAST Asian Games (SEAG) gold medalist John Chicano spearheaded the national team’s strong showing with a silver medal finish in the Powerman Malaysia 2023 Duathlon in Putrajaya over the weekend.

Mr. Chicano, now racing in duathlon after golden efforts in triathlon in the SEA Games, fought France’s Malo Moysan tooth and nail before winding up with the silver with a time of two hours, and 44.01 minutes as against the latter’s gold-sealing 2:40:46.

It was a valiant effort for the 31-year-old Mr. Chicano, who showed he could give Moysan, a French Grand Prix and Spain Open Duathlon titlist, a run for his money.

“He battled the Frenchman in the run until the end of the run leg but was left behind after transition two,” said Triathlon Association of the Philippines president Tom Carrasco.

“It was a good showing as over 4,000 participated in the event equal to Asian middle distance races,” he added.

Mary Joy Trupa, a national team stalwart, for her part, accomplished what Chicano failed to achieve as she topped the female elite section (classic distance) with a clocking of 3:13:34. — Joey Villar