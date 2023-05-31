RAIN or Shine (ROS) and trade acquisition Mac Belo ended nearly two weeks of negotiations and finally came to terms on a one-year contract on May 31.

The Elasto Painters acquired the rights to Mr. Belo in a trade with Meralco in exchange for Norbert Torres last May 18. But since Mr. Belo no longer has a live contract with the Bolts, the E-Painters had to sign him to a fresh deal first before officially welcoming him on board.

The athletic wingman out of Far Eastern University is expected to get his chance to shine with the E-Painters after spending most of his two-year stint with the Bolts either on the bench or in sickbay.

“We will give him the opportunity to revive his career, to gain his confidence,” said coach Yeng Guiao.

Mr. Belo is tipped to make his ROS debut in the PBA On Tour this week.

Meanwhile, NLEX filled up a hole in the frontcourt with the entry of 6-foot-7 Ben Adamos via a swap with Phoenix.

“As of now ang bigs ko lang sila Mike Miranda and Jake Pascual. I need a big badly,” NLEX mentor Frankie Lim said of Mr. Adamos, whom he previously coached during his previous job at Perpetual Help in the NCAA.

“He can help us in so many ways, including rebounding and stretching the floor. He has a big upside,” he added.

The Road Warriors gave up guard Reden Celda and former 3×3 player Tzaddy Rangel to get Mr. Adamos. — Olmin Leyba