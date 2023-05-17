Team Standings

Marinero-San Beda 3-1

EcoOil-La Salle 3-1

CEU 2-1

Perpetual 2-2

PSP 2-2

Wangs-Letran 0-2

AMA 0-3

Games on Thursday

(FilOil EcoOil Center)

2 p.m. — AMA Online vs Marinerong Pilipino-San Beda

4 p.m. — Wangs Basketball @27 Striker-Letran vs PSP Gymers

STREAKING Marinerong Pilipino-San Beda guns for an outright playoff berth against the listless AMA Online in the 2023 PBA D-League Aspirants’ Cup today at the Filoil EcoOil Center in San Juan.

On a three-game rampage against elite teams since a stunning debut loss to the PSP Gymers, the Red Lions (3-1) are not keen on stopping anytime soon against the Titans (0-3) at 2 p.m with a chance to hit two birds in one shot.

A win by Marinero-San Beda would assure it a seat in the playoffs while shoring up the drive for a Top-2 finish that comes with an automatic spot in the Final Four.

But the Red Lions are not looking far ahead, ensuring a slow but sure step at a time given a still young squad following the graduation of their key players.

“We still have a lot of things to correct. We’re taking it one game at a time. The learning never stops for us,” said coach Yuri Escueta.

With budding players Jacob Cortez, Peter Alfaro and Yukien Andrada at the helm, San Beda scored three late-second wins against reigning champion EcoOil-La Salle, rival Wangs-Letran and University of Perpetual Help System Dalta.

Against the Titans who absorbed three consecutive blowouts, they are definitely favored to prevail anew.

In the main game at 4 p.m., Wangs Basketball @27 Striker-Letran is out to finally turn the tide after losses in two starts under new head coach Rensy Bajar albeit PSP is anticipated to resist in the way.

“We have to rely on our defense. We should be disciplined and hungry to win,” said Mr. Bajar after close losses against San Beda and Centro Escular University (CEU). — John Bryan Ulanday