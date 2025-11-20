SPANISH tennis legend Rafael Nadal returned to court for the first time since his retirement and out of all people in the world, he shared it with no less than the Filipina star Alexandra “Alex” Eala.

“One year later, it felt great to be back on a tennis court. It was great to practice with you, Alex. Next time, I will be stronger,” Mr. Nadal beamed after a training session with a fellow lefty expert in Ms. Eala at his own academy in Mallorca, Spain.

The 39-year-old Spaniard shared a video of his court comeback with Ms. Eala as well as a photo with the Filipina’s parents and another rising tennister and her brother Miko Eala from Pennsylvania State University in the United States.

The historic encounter, with already a million engagements and reactions across all social media platforms, was also posted by Ms. Eala and the Rafa Nadal Academy (RNA), an institution he founded in 2016 for the future tennis stars like Ms. Eala.

“A truly unique day at the Academy. Alex (Eala) on court with Rafa Nadal, one year after his last match at the Davis Cup. Incredible to see him back on court, sharing his passion and knowledge,” said the RNA, who welcomed Ms. Eala as a potential star in 2018.

Mr. Nadal retired last November at home after Spain’s quarterfinal exit in the Davis Cup quarterfinals in Málaga, capping a storied career with 22 Grand Slam titles before living a private life with his family in Manacor, Spain.

Since his absence, one of his proteges in Ms. Eala has risen to the ranks as one of the world’s youngest stars now at No. 50 in the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA).

Ms. Eala, a proud graduate of the RNA in 2023, is the first Filipina to barge into the WTA’s Top 50 on top of equally historic feats with a breakthrough title in Guadalajara, Mexico.

The 20-year-old Ms. Eala also became the first Filipina to win in the main draw of any Grand Slam, stunning then world No. 15 Clara Tauson of Denmark in the US Open.

With teachings from Mr. Nadal himself, the sky’s the limit for Ms. Eala who is slated to represent the country in the 33rd Southeast Asian Games in Thailand and the Macau Tennis Masters exhibition along with the sport’s legends and stars next month.

Ms. Eala is also set for a possible home tourney when the Philippine Sports Commission and the Philippine Tennis Association finalize the hosting of WTA Tour leg to be branded as the Philippine or Manila Open early next year.

And good thing for Ms. Eala, she will have an iconic mentor at her own base in RNA to guide her all the way home to glory and more history for Philippine tennis. — John Bryan Ulanday