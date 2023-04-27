GILAS Pilipinas mainstays are taking a “next-man-up” approach as they go to battle in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games beginning May 9 against Malaysia without some of the big guns.

Injured stars June Mar Fajardo and RR Pogoy, the two remnants of the Gilas team that lost the gold in Vietnam last year, are ruled out while Jamie Malonzo and Mikey Williams begged off due to prior family commitments. Additionally, Japeth Aguilar is still uncertain as he’s not 100 percent recovered from MCL tear yet while Scottie Thompson is doubtful with his wife expecting delivery of their first child during the Cambodia joust.

“Instead of worrying, we’re just focused now on what we can do with the things in front of us, which is to hopefully put the best team out there,” said Gilas coach Chot Reyes.

Mr. Perez and the rest of the healthy and available pool members including naturalized player Justin Brownlee, Christian Standhardinger, Chris Ross, Chris Newsome, Brandon Rosser and Mason Amos shift their buildup to high gear with a one-week, closed-door camp in Laguna.

Mr. Reyes said the pool will be encamped at the Inspire Sports Academy beginning Sunday until May 6 when it leaves for Cambodia.

“We’re doing a lot of cramming, for lack of a better word,” said Mr. Reyes.

“We have to have everyone there, not only for the basketball practice but also for team development. These guys are going to play together for the first time so they have to do a lot of other team development activities to build the cohesion and synergy required to win.” — Olmin Leyba