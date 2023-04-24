RENSY Bajar has transitioned from a bitter rival as a former San Beda star in the mid-90s to Letran’s new coach in the coming NCAA Season 99 basketball wars in July.

The 47-year-old Mr. Bajar made the jump after he signed a two-year contract as the Letran Knights’ mentor for the next two years, taking over from now Northporth coach Bonnie Tan.

Mr. Bajar has inherited a roster headed by the seasoned, championship-tested Kurt Reyson, Paolo Javillonar, Kobe Monje, and Andrey Guarino as they gun for an ambitious four-peat feat.

Letran has also retained assistant coaches Raymund Tiongco and Lou Gatumbato, conditioning coach Rap Avenido, and assistant team manager Joey Uy, with the additions of Matthew Sia and John Paul Caparas in the staff to make the transition smooth. — Joey Villar