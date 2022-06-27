SAN Sebastian College (SSC) continued to build a reputation as the league’s comeback kids as it repulsed University of Perpetual Help, 24-26, 26-28, 25-20, 25-20, 17-15, yesterday to grab a piece of second spot in the NCAA Season 97 volleyball at the Paco Arena.

MVP leader Reyann Cañete fired a career-high 25 points while super rookie Katherine Santos scattered 18 hits as the Lady Stags battled back from two sets down and two match-points to scrape out their fourth win in five outings, which was good for No. 2 with the Arellano U Lady Chiefs.

It was the second come-from-behind, five-set triumph by SSC after surviving Jose Rizal U, 24-26, 19-25, 32-30, 25-5, 15-11, Wednesday.

It was also the Lady Stags’ third five-set game of the season after dropping a 15-25, 25-23, 25-18, 19-25, 15-12 decision to Mapua last March 15.

“I just told them the fifth set isn’t for the weak-hearted. I’m happy they responded,” said SSC coach Roger Gorayeb.

Mr. Gorayeb dug deep from his bag of tricks as he tapped Bianca Ordona off the bench and chipped in 10 points, the same outputs of Kristine Dionisio and KJ Tan.

SSC blew big leads in the first and second sets that allowed UPHSD to steal both frames and build a 2-0 lead.

The Lady Altas were also on the verge of snaring the win when it led, 14-13, and 15-14, in the decider but the Lady Stags resiliently rallied back to snatch the win.

UPHSD slipped to 2-3. — Joey Villar