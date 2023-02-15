LOS ANGELES — Sunday’s Super Bowl attracted an average of 113 million viewers on US television and digital platforms, the second-highest audience in the history of the National Football League’s championship game, the Nielsen ratings agency said on Tuesday.

This year’s matchup featured injured quarterback Patrick Mahomes leading the Kansas City Chiefs to a come-from-behind 38-35 victory in the final seconds over the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Super Bowl draws the biggest audience on US television each year. The most-watched Super Bowl took place in 2015, when an average of 114.8 million people watched the New England Patriots defeat the Seattle Seahawks. — Reuters