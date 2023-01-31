PAOLO Banchero had 29 points and nine rebounds, Moritz Wagner added 22 points and the Orlando Magic rallied from a 21-point deficit for a 119-109 victory over the host Philadelphia 76ers Monday.

Mr. Banchero’s dunk with 36 seconds remaining gave the Magic a 117-109 lead. Moritz Wagner also hit a clutch jumper and sank two free throws in the final 2:34.

Franz Wagner scored 19 points, Wendell Carter Jr. contributed 12 points and nine rebounds and Markelle Fultz added 12 points and 10 assists for the Magic, who snapped a two-game losing streak.

Joel Embiid finished with 30 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Sixers, who had their seven-game winning streak snapped. James Harden amassed 17 points, eight rebounds and six assists, and Tobias Harris also had 17 points.

MAVERICKS 111, PISTONS 105

Luka Doncic reached the 50-point mark for the fourth time this season, pouring in 53 points to carry host Dallas past Detroit.

Mr. Doncic’s fifth career 50-point game came after he sat out the previous game with a sprained ankle. He added eight rebounds and five assists. His 24 points were the highest first-quarter total for any player this season.

Bojan Bogdanovic’s 29 points led the Pistons, who lost for the sixth time in seven games. Saddiq Bey had 18 points, and Jaden Ivey tossed in 14 before fouling out.

TRAIL BLAZERS 129, HAWKS 125

Damian Lillard registered 42 points and six assists to lead Portland to a victory over visiting Atlanta.

Jerami Grant scored 22 points and Anfernee Simons added 21 points and seven assists as the Trail Blazers closed out a 3-3 homestand.

Dejounte Murray scored a career-high 40 points and also had eight rebounds and seven assists for the Hawks, who lost for the fourth time in the past five games. Bogdan Bogdanovic had 23 points and seven assists, while John Collins scored 16 points.

Grant made two free throws with 23.9 seconds remaining and Josh Hart split two free throws with 10.9 seconds left to make it a five-point margin. Mr. Bogdanovic hit a trey to bring Atlanta within 127-125 with 5.7 seconds left. Lillard sank two free throws with 3.1 seconds left to seal it.

WARRIORS 128, THUNDER 120

Stephen Curry scored 38 points to lead Golden State over host Oklahoma City, and he equaled a season high with eight 3-pointers as the Warriors won for the third consecutive game.

Mr. Curry and Draymond Green each had 12 of Golden State’s 37 assists. Klay Thompson added 28 points while Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins, who returned from a two-game absence caused by a non-COVID illness, scored 15 each.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 31 points on 10-of-24 shooting, despite going just 1-for-8 from the floor in the first quarter. Josh Giddey added 21 points for Oklahoma City, which has alternated wins and losses over the past six games.

NETS 121, LAKERS 104

Kyrie Irving scored 26 points as Brooklyn started quickly and made enough plays down the stretch for a victory over Los Angeles in New York.

Cam Thomas capitalized on extended playing time at guard due to the absences of Ben Simmons (left knee) and T.J. Warren (left shin) and added 21 for the Nets. Patty Mills also finished with 21 points as he and Thomas combined to shoot 15 of 25 and hit eight 3-pointers.

Thomas Bryant led the Lakers with 18 points and Russell Westbrook had 17. Mr. Westbrook added 10 assists to move past Gary Payton for 10th place on the NBA’s all-time list. The Lakers were without Anthony Davis (right foot) and LeBron James (sore left ankle) along with Austin Reeves (left hamstring strain).

SUNS 114, RAPTORS 106

Mikal Bridges scored 29 points, Deandre Ayton recorded a double-double of 22 points and 13 rebounds, and host Phoenix nabbed its sixth win in seven games, holding off Toronto in a back-and-forth contest.

The teams exchanged the lead 16 times, with neither holding an advantage of more than 10 points at any juncture. The Suns pulled ahead for good with 3:02 remaining, however, when Bridges scored on back-to-back buckets off of assists from Mr. Ayton.

Mr. Paul scored seven of his 19 points in the closing 90 seconds, tacking on four free throws after his clutch 3-pointer. He also dished out nine assists and grabbed four rebounds. Fred VanVleet put up 24 points and nine assists for the Raptors, and Gary Trent Jr. had 21 points.

WIZARDS 127, SPURS 106

Deni Avdija scored a career-high 25 points off the bench to pace seven players in double figures as visiting Washington ran past San Antonio to win its sixth consecutive game.

Bradley Beal added 21 points for the Wizards, with Kristaps Porzingis hitting for 17 and Kyle Kuzma scoring 16.

Keldon Johnson scored a game-high 26 points for the Spurs, who took their sixth loss in a row. Jeremy Sochan had 17 points, Zach Collins had 16 points and 11 rebounds and Stanley Johnson added 10 points.

KINGS 118, TIMBERWOLVES 111 (OT)

Trey Lyles stepped in for fouled-out Domantas Sabonis to score eight key points in overtime (OT) and De’Aaron Fox capped a 32-point night with a late hoop, an assist and two clinching free throws as Sacramento outlasted Minnesota in Minneapolis.

Fox produced his 13th 30-point game of the season as the Kings ended a two-game losing streak. Sabonis had 17 points and 13 rebounds before fouling out, and Keegan Murray put up 13 points and 13 rebounds, the third double-double of his rookie season.

Anthony Edwards was the game’s leading scorer with 33 points for the Timberwolves, whose three-game winning streak ended. Rudy Gobert registered his 20th double-double of the season with 19 points and a game-high 14 rebounds. — Reuters