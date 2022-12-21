Archer Carlos harvests 7 golds; Baguio tops with 29 golds

ILOCOS SUR — Archer Miguel Carlos of Puerto Princesa sprinter Leonelyn Compuesto dominated their respective events to crown themselves prince and princess of the Philippine Sports Commission’s (PSC) Batang Pinoy that concluded here on Wednesday.

Mr. Carlos, 12, emerged the most be-medalled athlete in the country’s centerpiece grassroots program with a fantastic seven-gold performance following triumphs in 20 meters, 25m, 30m, 40m, 1440, Olympic round and mixed event with Lizette Mayumi Rioja at the San Ildefonso Central School grounds.

Ms. Compuesto, 15, for her part, completed a magnificent sweep of all the girls’ sprint events as she reigned supreme in the 200m, 400m, 4x100m and, just yesterday, the 100m and 4x100m with Realyn Lanuza, Jesalyn Materdan and Alessandra Nicole Capellan.

In the century dash, the 15-year-old Masbate Sports Academy standout had to survive South Cotabato’s Schenley Faye Ombid in a photo finish in ruling the event and emerging the fastest girl in the games.

Ms. Compuesto clocked 13.11.103 seconds as against Ms. Ombid’s 13:11.109.

In stark contrast, Ms. Compuesto’s Masbate team was just a cut above the rest and finished a little less than 15 seconds ahead of the field.

When it was over, Ms. Compuesto hugged her teammates who were shedding tears of joy, passed out in exhaustion and rushed to the nearby clinic where she eventually regained consciousness.

And then she remembered the reason that fueled her dreams.

For Mr. Carlos, his sheer hard work finally paid off.

Equally impressive were Jathniel Caleb Fernandez of Baguio and Adrianna Jessie Magbojos of Sta. Rosa, who topped the Olympic round for U10 and scooped up six mints apiece also in archery.

Tanker Julian Lowers De Kam of Lucena lorded it over the pool with a five-mint harvest capped by a 4x50m freestyle relay triumph alongside Reinielle Mikos Trinidad, Peter Cyrus Dean and Zahjeed Isaac Sarmiento in 1:47.38.

Mr. De Kam’s other conquests came in the 200m, 400m and 1500m free and 100m butterfly.

Cagayan de Oro’s Zhaoyu Capilitan shone the brightest in chess at the Baluarte in Vigan with a triple gold haul in individual and team standard gold and team blitz gold with Ashzley Aya Nicole Paqinol.

When the curtains fall in the country’s centerpiece grassroots development program, Baguio came out reaping the fruits of its investment in youth sports as it ended up on top with a 29-gold, 27-silver and 35-bronze harvest ahead of Laguna (18-10-13) and Quezon City (15-9-13).

Rounding out the top 10 were Lapu Lapu (14-6-5), General Santos (13-12-10), Pasig (13-9-9), Iloilo City (12-10-13), Masbate (11-7-6), Lucena (11-7-3) and Davao City (9-13-28).

Host Ilocos Sur Gov. Jerry Singson and PSC Chair Noli Eala were both delighted at the competition’s successful turnout while sponsor Milo gave out special awards it named “Pursigido Awards” at the closing rites at the Quirino Stadium in Bantay. — Joey Villar