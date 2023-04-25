PRESIDENT Bongbong Marcos vowed to help find the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) a place that it can call home.

And it looked like it will be in the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) in Pasay.

“The Philippine Olympic Committee, [who] I understand is still squatting in the environs of the CCP,” said the Chief Executive in his speech during Monday’s send off of the Phnom Penh Southeast Asian Games-bound national team at the PICC.

The POC never had its own office building since its creation almost a century ago and is currently maintaining offices at the PhilSports Complex in Pasig City that the government owns.

And Marcos’ recent statement should end its long wait soon.

“With the President himself promising his support, particularly in the POC office, we can now say that the House of POC would no longer be a dream,” said POC President Abraham Tolentino. “It will sooner or later be a reality with the promise of our President.”

Mr. Tolentino hopes the permanent POC headquarters would not only house the organization’s staff but also have space for a museum and a multi-purpose hall.

The Tagaytay City mayor picked the CCP Complex as the most ideal location because of the government and private-sector landmarks and offices, proximity to the airport, hotels as well as the consistent congregation of people in the area who could be visiting the museum. — Joey Villar