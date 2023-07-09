IS Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz climbing up the 64-kilogram division from 59kg just for the Hangzhou Asian Games?

It appeared so as there were reports the world champion lifter from the Philippines is contemplating on seeing action in the heavier division in the weeklong Smart-bankrolled National Championships unfurling today (July 10) in Bacolod City.

Interestingly, fellow Olympian and Southeast Asian Games gold winner Elreen Ando is also thinking of moving up to 64kg that could pave the way for another collision course between the two veteran internationalists.

“I will personally talk to both of them and sort this out,” Samahang Weightlifting ng Pilipinas president Monico Puentevella yesterday told The STAR.

Mmess. Diaz and Ando are both campaigning to earn that one Olympic slot for the country in the 59kg class for next year’s Paris Games with the former gaining the early upper hand after finishing higher than the latter in last May’s Asian Championships in Jinju, South Korea.

Mr. Puentevella said the National tilt would serve as a tryout for several international meets like the Hangzhou Asiad set Sept. 23 to Oct. 8 as well as the Asian Youth and Junior Championships in India also this year.

It would be ideal, Mr. Puentevella explained, if Mmess. Diaz and Ando, just for Hangzhou, would compete in different weight categories since participating nations are allowed just one entry per class.

It would also increase the country’s chances of snaring more medals, possibly gold.

And then they could go back battling each other in the 59kg for that precious slot to Paris as the Olympic qualifying process resumes with the staging of the World Championships from Sept. 4 to 17 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Ms. Diaz was forced to ascend to Ms. Ando’s natural class after the former’s original division—55kg—where she delivered the country’s historic Olympic mint was scratched out of the Paris calendar.

There is also no women’s 64kg in Paris.

“Hidie (Diaz) has arrived today (yesterday) and Ms. Ando will arrive tomorrow (today) and I will clear everything up after I talked to them both,” said Mr. Puentevella.

Also seeing action in Bacolod are Vanessa Sarno and John Fabuar Ceniza, who have both zoomed to the top 10 in their respective divisions — women’s 71kg and men’s 61kg — and closer to making the Olympic cut. — Joey Villar