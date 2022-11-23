France beats Australia in opener as Giroud equals scoring record

1 of 2

World Cup shocker: Saudi Arabia stuns Argentina

AL WAKRAH, Qatar — France started their World Cup title defense in style with a 4-1 comeback win against Australia on Tuesday, with Olivier Giroud scoring two goals to become Les Bleus’ joint all-time top scorer.

Giroud netted before and after the break to take his tally to 51 goals, matching Thierry Henry’s mark. He scored either side of a Kylian Mbappe goal after Adrien Rabiot had leveled for France following Craig Goodwin’s shock early opener.

Les Bleus are the first defending champions to win their opening match since Brazil in 2006, which has already put them in a good position to advance from the group phase, something Italy in 2010, Spain in 2014 and Germany in 2018 failed to do.

France, whose defender Lucas Hernandez was ruled out of the World Cup after picking up a serious knee injury in the first half, have three points and lead Tunisia and Denmark by two after they played out a 0-0 draw on Tuesday.

Didier Deschamps’s side, who started the tournament on the back of the disappointment of striker Karim Benzema being ruled out injured last Saturday, next face Denmark on Saturday.

Australia coach Graham Arnold said his team ran out of gas against a superior side.

It was not quite the start France were expecting at the Al Janoub stadium.

Australia’s Goodwin smacked the ball into the roof of the net from Mathew Leckie’s cross from the right, leaving Lucas Hernandez holding his right knee after being beaten to the ball after nine minutes.

Hernandez’s brother Theo came on as a substitute and France continued to struggle to create space, with only Mbappe threatening on his left flank.

Australia were much more direct, making the most of Les Bleus’ non-existent midfield.

It was Rabiot who levelled in the 27th, however, leaving his marker behind to head home from Hernandez’s cross.

With Mbappe moving more centrally, the Australia defense had another problem to deal with and that was clear when the Paris St Germain forward’s backheel inside the area was collected by Rabiot, who slid the ball across for Giroud to tap in.

France played more freely from then on, with Antoine Griezmann’s low shot going just wide and Mbappe skying his attempt over the bar as he raced to meet Griezmann’s cross from the right.

Australia kept France on their toes and came close shortly before halftime when Jackson Irvine’s header grazed Hugo Lloris’ right-hand post after a rebound.

Mbappe caused more chaos early in the second half but could not quite find the breakthrough, until he silenced the Australia fans, who in the first half were shouting ‘Who are you?’ at him, with a glancing header in the 68th minute.

Three minutes later, Giroud headed home from Mbappe’s cross before falling on his back in apparent disbelief and being surrounded by his team mates in a goal celebration that lasted longer than usual, giving an exhilarating feel to France’s win.

It took Giroud, who owed his place in the starting lineup to Benzema’s absence, 115 international appearances to score his 51 goals, while Henry needed 123 from 1997-2010.

There were more chances for France through Theo Hernandez and Ibrahima Konate but the result was already satisfying enough, bearing in mind that in 2002 their title defense started with a 1-0 loss to Senegal followed by a first-round exit.

SAUDI ARABIA STUNS ARGENTINA, 2-1

Saudi Arabia served up a stunning upset over Argentina 2-1 in the first match of Group C Play at the World Cup in Qatar on Tuesday.

Lionel Messi opened the scoring with a penalty kick to give Argentina a 1-0 lead. But it was all Saudi Arabia from there, snapping Argentina’s 36-match unbeaten streak over all competitions.

In a quick scoring spurt, Saleh Al-Shehri bumped a low shot into the net in the 48th minute. Salem Al-Dawsari angled in a second goal, deflected by goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, from the penalty area in the 53rd minute.

Argentina had a chance to work at least a draw and held possession for much of the match, but near-misses told the story instead. Nicolas Tagliafico might have had Argentina’s best angle at a second goal only to be denied by a brilliant save from Saudi goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais.

DENMARK 0, TUNISIA 0

A scoreless draw between Denmark and Tunisia opened Group D play on Tuesday in Qatar.

In the return to international competition for Denmark’s Christian Eriksen, the European Championship semifinalists were unable to score in six shots on goal. Eriksen had one of the shots, a long-range missile in the second half, in his anticipated showing, the first since he went into cardiac arrest at Euro 2020.

Goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel made a miraculous save before the half to keep Tunisia scoreless.

There was only one scoreless draw in the 2018 World Cup.

Denmark’s best scoring opportunity from point-blank range was stymied by Tunisia goalkeeper Aymen Dahmen, who also swatted away Eriksen’s shot.

MEXICO 0, POLAND 0

Mexican goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa saved a scoreless game with a miraculous save in the 58th minute on Tuesday in a 0-0 draw with Poland.

Mexico dominated the Group C opener in time of possession and kept Poland away from legitimate scoring chances throughout the match.

The result spares Argentina, the only team in the group with an opening loss, after a stunning loss to Saudi Arabia.

Alexis Vega had two of Mexico’s best scoring chances but was denied on crosses. Ochoa’s save on Robert Lewandowski’s penalty try brought the boisterous pro-Mexico crowd to roaring decibels. — Reuters