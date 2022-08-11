NEWLY-appointed Converge coach Aldin Ayo is banking on his familiarity with the core of the FiberXers to fast-track their integration in their buildup for the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Commissioner’s Cup.

Mr. Ayo said the presence of his former college players Jeron Teng and Abu Tratter (La Salle), Kevin Racal (Letran), Justin Arana (during his UST days) and RK Ilagan (Junior NBA) comes in handy as they adjust to the coaching and system change.

“Medyo mabilis ang transition because I know the players,” Mr. Ayo said in the program Sports Desk on CNN Philippines on Thursday.

The FiberXers are just as thrilled.

Mr. Ayo, who won the NCAA title with Letran prior to duplicating the feat in the UAAP with La Salle, is taking the reins of a youth-laden squad that reached the quarterfinals of the last Philippine Cup under Jeff Cariaso.

“In the PBA, everyone will be given the chance to be competitive because of the drafting. In terms of winning, aabot at aabot ka roon but the objective is how to achieve it soonest,” he said.

“Rest assured we’re going to do our best and hopefully, it will be enough to win us a championship.” — Olmin Leyba